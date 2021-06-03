Editor,
Why is the federal money for “COVID relief” sent to California being used for a vaccine lottery incentive? After 15 months (3/2020-5/2021) of closures of small businesses, most schools, places of worship in California; you would think that those places could use the relief money. Are some of your favorite places to dine or shop closed or gone due to not being able to stay a float for delivery and take-out only? Were your neighborhood schools closed and either your children or grandchildren were only getting remote/computer learning via Zoom? Was your place of worship told “illegally” by an executive order by Gov. Newsom to remain closed? (Unconstitutional: Supreme Court ruling.) Yet, our governor has other plans for the federal relief money California received, why? Looks like another example of mismanagement and poor judgment. Vaccines are now available for ages 12 and older. Approximately 50% statewide have received their first dose of the vaccine. The state has extra doses available, ready for whoever wants it. So, even with all those facts; our governor will give the unvaccinated an incentive — money, which was deemed as “COVID relief.”
Wow, how do the small business owners, schools, places of worship feel?
Webster’s definition of relief is: “removal of something oppressive, painful, or distressing; aid in the form of money or necessities.”
Looks like “COVID relief” funds are not being used correctly or ethically. Shame on our leadership.
Sharon King
Redwood City
