The best part of reading the Daily Journal is when Matt Grocott has a column. Why? Because I so enjoy reading how he takes one or two actual facts, then twists them around in that conservative brain of his and ends up with a column. His last one was priceless. He blamed Gov. Newsom for all of California’s water problems. Really? Did he cause the drought? And hasn’t California had water problems since, oh, the last 50 years or so? Then he declares that the Biden administration is to blame for California’s high gas prices. I don't know where in California Matt lives, but here on the MidPeninsula, I've been buying gas for $3.49 to $3.59. He says he’s paying $4.19 a gallon? Perhaps he should shop around a bit — all of the stations near me are below $4.

Everyone in California with a brain knows that we pay a lot of gasoline taxes — and whenever the oil refineries change over to their summer fuel, prices increase at the pump.

But not Matt. He says it’s because the Biden administration has stopped the Keystone Pipeline and mining for oil on federal lands — two of Trump’s favorite plans.

So, Matt: Keep on writing — we can all use more laughter in our lives.

Joanne Engelhardt

Redwood City

