Regarding the story “Moving away from gas” in the March 16 edition, eliminating gas-fueled energy by decade’s end is a laudable and necessary goal. However, there are many obstacles to achieving it. One that quickly comes to mind, having recently lost power for three days, is the value of gas during our increasingly frequent outages. A gas heater enables one to take a hot shower, and a gas stovetop to prepare a warm meal. These options certainly helped me keep my sanity this past week.
For many, the obvious solution to making gas obsolete is rooftop solar and a solar battery that provides power and energy independence. But, for most, this option is currently prohibitively expensive and has been made even more so by recent PG&E-backed changes in net metering rules. More incentives and rebates, as well as more government assistance to low-income communities, are urgently needed if we are to realize the potential of the sun to help us meet our power needs. For residences and businesses that are enveloped in shade, thus making solar impractical, manufacturers producing electric appliances with long-life batteries need more support in order to make such products widely available and economical.
Other obstacles exist, of course. For example, how do we increase non-solar electricity sources without significant adverse environmental consequences? Sources of dirty electricity like biomass incineration are certainly not the answer.
Suffice it to say there is much work to be done. Let’s all hope it can be. Let’s hope our elected officials step up their game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.