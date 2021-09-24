Editor,
More than 2 million people of California signed a recall petition. For some California tax payers to be able to have a voice for how their tax money is spent is a democratic right.
I haven’t heard anyone complain about the billions of dollars of the EDD fraud that will cost us tax payers. The $5.4 billion spent on the bullet train and Newson inviting the homeless to California because we owe these people a chance for a new life.
Gas prices are the highest in California and not to mention all the social programs that will cost taxpayers billions. Let’s get serious and start talking about the issues facing this state.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
