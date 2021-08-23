Editor,
As an alumni of South City and longtime follower of the football program, I feel compelled to take serious issue with the way the current coach characterizes shutting down the varsity program. There is a distinction between the kids having “no interest” in playing football and “no interest” in playing for this coach.
South City’s football program has indeed been in a lull for some time, but despite having four coaches in four years, these kids continued to show up and play hard even in lopsided, losing efforts — often as two-way players, playing both offense and defense. This grit and determination is a hallmark of all South City teams, and it is a testament to the city’s blue collar history.
So then why, all of a sudden, would there be a mass exodus in the middle of a season? Why is the program now radioactive, from the JV kids moving to Varsity, to even inbound freshmen? We know that losing isn’t the problem, because we have already seen these kids play through tough seasons time and time again. What is the common denominator here?
South City’s football program has been blessed with tremendous coaches for almost a century, from Ben White, Frank Moro and the legendary Ray de Jong. I hope that the current coach can take a cue from these leaders, and figure out how to connect with the community in a way that brings people in, rather than push them out. We wish you good luck, coach.
Ricardo Martell
Alameda
