Editor,
I see that Gov. Newsom believes that based on state crime statistics, property crimes have dropped significantly. I suspect there might be another interpretation of those statistics. Perhaps the public has lost confidence in the criminal justice system.
Businesses and individuals no longer report “minor” property crimes because it is perceived that the police, the DAs and courts just don’t care and nothing will happen to the criminals. Sometimes I think portions of Proposition 47 was drafted by criminals for criminals. Add in the wholesale release of “nonviolent” criminals from jails and prisons due to COVID and you have a perfect storm for crime. No, Gov. Newsom, there is not a decrease in property crimes. There is a decrease in the reporting of crimes because we no longer have much hope that justice will be done.
Keith Julien
Emerald Hills
