Editor,
Kamala Harris recently unveiled a plan to lengthen the school day by three hours. I’m guessing she didn’t talk to many teachers about this. Teachers are paid to teach, not baby-sit.
How are they supposed to care and spend time with their families when you want to make them stay until 6 p.m. every day? Not to mention time to prepare lessons and grade homework.
Child care is a problem for many, but this is not a viable solution. Teachers are already overworked, underpaid and stressed out. I’m only 35, but I think society has it best when one parent could work and afford to support a family, leaving one parent to run the household and take care of the kids. Whose got a more vested interest in how your kids turn out than the actual parents?
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
