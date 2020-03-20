Editor,
Let the young and healthy work. Offer vulnerable seniors and the infirm sanitary housing options, for example, a hotel with a single-user bathroom and protected food source. That way, the vulnerable won’t be sharing food, doorknobs and air with others who may be ill or carrying the virus. For those vulnerable persons who feel safe at home, make sure they have safe food delivery options. Many independent seniors are not tech savvy; how is the lockdown helping the elderly gentleman I saw on his scooter at the supermarket? He’s being exposed to a heavily traveled public area whilst the younger, tech savvy people book all the online deliveries! Same with my elderly parents in another part of the state. Does anybody think that Costco is a safe place for the vulnerable? It’s on par with any bar or restaurant. Further, workers in health care and other essential services remain at risk of exposure, and continue to expose their vulnerable loved ones at home; I am one of those immunocompromised persons at risk. The lockdown of healthy, young people does me no good. Let those who are strong go about their business, keep their jobs, housing and health insurance. I hate to see the economy destroyed in an effort to protect people who aren’t actually well-protected by this lockdown. The lockdown is well intentioned, but its focus should change to the specific needs of the vulnerable. The young can take precaution and/or weather the virus.
Laura Smith
Millbrae
