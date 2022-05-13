Editor,
As Realtors, we are proud of our dedication to housing every person and improving our community. We know the magic of a first-time homeowner; we have seen what our community means to people who have lived here for generations and those who have just discovered the gem of San Mateo County. That is why it is no question who we are supporting in the race to represent us in the Assembly: Giselle Hale. There is no candidate in this race who more passionately and effectively demonstrates those same values.
As Realtors, we are also incredibly disappointed to see the negative attacks on Mayor Hale coming from our own statewide organization. They are unfounded and ridiculous, full of lies and misinformation. We would expect that from corporations whose only goal is profit no matter the price. But those goals are not ours, and they do not represent our values or our choice for Assembly. We have no question that Giselle Hale will make our state better. Her passion and dedication to this community have translated into huge progress that matters on housing, mental health, environmental protections and child care.
Giselle Hale is creating the community we are proud to be a part of and represent as Realtors and we can’t wait to see what she does for all of California in the state Assembly. Join us in supporting her. Thank you.
Robert Pedro
Redwood City
Liz Min
San Carlos
Val Vandervort
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.