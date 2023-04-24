Editor,
BAAQMD’s dictate to replace natural gas appliances, furnaces and water heaters, in Bay Area homes won’t reduce emissions from natural gas that supplies 47% of our electrical power. Natural gas use can only be reduced by increasing other forms of reliable electrical generation to replace it. The replacement of natural gas appliances, furnaces and water heaters in homes just switches natural gas used in homes to generating reliable power for our expanding electrical demand. The problem is that wind and solar are too costly to store in batteries for use when there is less sun or wind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.