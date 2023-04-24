Editor,

BAAQMD’s dictate to replace natural gas appliances, furnaces and water heaters, in Bay Area homes won’t reduce emissions from natural gas that supplies 47% of our electrical power. Natural gas use can only be reduced by increasing other forms of reliable electrical generation to replace it. The replacement of natural gas appliances, furnaces and water heaters in homes just switches natural gas used in homes to generating reliable power for our expanding electrical demand. The problem is that wind and solar are too costly to store in batteries for use when there is less sun or wind.

