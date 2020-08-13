Editor,
Major League baseball players call themselves professionals, but recent outbursts proves they are just big guys playing Little League. In this time of the virus, players still do whatever they want.
The league strictly prohibits contact of players (brawls) during this time but some players totally forget the rules and do it anyway. In the regular season when all is back to normal let them go at each other but now they are just proving they are just a bunch of little leaguers with big egos. As hard as it is players during this time need to bring their problems (egos) to the umps and the coaches instead a fighting, they are risking the end of baseball this season if these little leaguers don’t behave.
Keep it up and I’ll switch to bowling.
Robert Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.