Let’s not talk about the white privilege, slavery, racism and such. Let’s talk about something more basic. Imagine a situation where you’re only 10 years old and you come home from school one day and find out that your father flew into a fit of rage and killed your mother. My question is — at 10 years old, are you even capable of understanding what just happened and how it’s going to affect the rest of your life? I think that even Bernie Sanders and other liberal and progressive leaders would say that the answer is “no.”
Then why are we trying to pretend that at 10 years old our white students are going to understand what slavery or racism really is? Based on what extensive studies, on what scientific research? Because without understanding all that the woke movement is doing is basically “back to the USSR.”
And the people like me who know — really know — what can hide behind beautiful slogans about freedom and equality, who came to America to escape that kind of hypocrisy are feeling very uncomfortable indeed. But why should anybody listen to us? Why indeed?
Tatiana Lyulkin
Burlingame
