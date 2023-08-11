Editor,
Gov. Newsom awarded South San Francisco with the “prohousing designation” for being “building friendly.” Did he ever talk with the residents of South San Francisco to know what the residents want with its rampant projects of tenementlike housing and total disregard to traffic, infrastructure and quality of life? Of course not. Like all politicians, including South San Francisco, they listen to the big money and not the people they are supposed to represent. All we are creating in South San Francisco are rent slaves, because the renters will pay rents, but never own their own condo or home. They will be riding the merry-go-round to nowhere while the developers and real estate financers get rich.
