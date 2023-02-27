In his letter of Feb. 18 (“Always question science”), Scott Abramson says we should relentlessly challenge established doctrines. While it is fine to exhibit healthy skepticism and question received wisdom, in the case of climate science the truth is that few of us have the scientific credentials or expertise to delve into so technically complicated a subject, or challenge its conclusions.
We rely on the findings of scientists, using the scientific method which has been refined over several centuries, to understand the nature of physical reality. The climate science community, practicing this method, uses meticulous observation, data collection and analyses, provided in peer-reviewed publications, to describe the reality of climate change in a highly credible way. It is appropriate to rely upon the proven integrity, expertise and good faith of this community.
Mr. Abramson says we should pay equal attention to climate contrarians and outliers like the late S. Fred Singer. However, Singer’s credibility is questionable. He was affiliated with the far-right Heartland Institute (funded by the likes of Exxon and the Koch brothers), which is notorious for spreading politically-motivated climate denial propaganda. Moreover, he has made numerous statements contrary to the well-established facts of climate science, for example, “there is no convincing evidence that the global climate is actually warming.”
For my part, as I consider the future climate that my grandchildren will live in, I will take action based on the conclusions agreed to by the vast majority of climate scientists, and not those of a few politically-motivated contrarians.
