Many thanks to John Horgan for his March 10 column, “Suburbs looking good right now” pointing out the absurdity and the cerebral disconnect of politicians like state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who continue to force their preferred lifestyle for “stack and pack” housing on those that want to live in a less congested and oppressing environment.

As Mr. Horgan points out, people are voting with their wallets and their feet and heading to the ’burbs to have a better quality of life, the least Wiener can do is listen to the constituents he is supposed to represent.

David Altscher

Belmon

