“Self-absorbed”: Someone who thinks so much about things concerning themselves that they do not notice other people or the things around them. The recent article “Bike, pedestrian mecca planned for Lindenville” is evidence that South San Francisco is governed by the “self-absorbed.”
The article recapped the Planning Commission meeting where participants sought to sell their Lindenville vision to the residents. Redevelopment plans for the Lindenville neighborhood promise a transportation model emphasizing bicycling when a San Mateo County Grand Jury report indicates bicycle ridership hovers at approximately 1% within the county.
As walking was another alternative mode of transportation, I’d like to point out a June 23 “Update from the Mayor” that disclosed that by 2040, the majority of city residents will be over the age of 65. Since 1990, the city has seen a 69% increase in adults over 60. AARP even foolishly designated South San Francisco an “Age Friendly City.”
So, are these visionaries basing their plans on a population of superhuman senior citizens, satisfying their love of spandex, or pandering to their self-serving, egocentric little friends? It seems South City has been commandeered by a political movement that caters to the minority while ignoring the needs of the majority.
These select few plan to exploit Lindenville for their own purpose and have already expressed deep admiration for international locales. If their desire is to create “mecca” in South San Francisco, I must assume they do not like the city the way it is. There is a simple solution for that, it’s called a “one way ticket.”
