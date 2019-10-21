Editor,
Thank you San Mateo Daily Journal for endorsing Linda Mason (“Editorial: Mason, O’Connell for San Bruno council” in the Oct. 3 edition). I’m excited to have her on the ballot for San Bruno City Council.
In her grassroots campaign, Linda has worked tirelessly to walk the streets personally in all of San Bruno to talk to residents and listen to their concerns and hopes for the city. She has accepted no donations in her campaign and brings enthusiasm, positive energy, and an ethical approach to her views for the future. Her experience as an attorney working in public housing is invaluable. Her dedication to our local schools displayed by having her children in our public schools is unique and commendable. Linda arrives prepared for every meeting and discussion and she researches every issue.
We are fortunate in our community to have Linda Mason as a choice on our ballot. It’s an important time in San Bruno as many new developments are planned in the next couple of years. We need an informed, unbiased and intelligent council to make decisions. Linda Mason has my vote.
Claudia Quinn
San Bruno
