Editor,
We have two candidates running for mayor of the city of Belmont and I have taken a close look at both of them. When I look at the range of experience, active community participation and independence with decision making are crucial elements of a strong candidate. That is why I’m voting for Warren Lieberman. As a longtime Belmont resident, I’m looking for someone that will provide strong leadership and I’m convinced Lieberman is the person that will deliver.
