Editor,
I think it was irresponsible to print the March 23 letter by Michael DeMoss.
Mr. DeMoss is basically telling people to ignore the governor’s orders and carry on with their lives as if nothing is going on.
Even if that was not his intent, that is what some people will hear. As if this virus is not serious.
His analogys in Step 2 are ludicrous, his advice in Step 3 is ludicrous.
Step 2: comparisons are accidental statistics and not controllable.
Step 3: medical experts and evidence from around the world are educating us on reasonable attempts and measures to reduce risks and number of cases ... shelter in place.
Perhaps Mr. DeMoss does not have children or grandchildren, I don’t think anyone with children could promote such reckless behavior and fly in the face of medical experts.
Mr. DeMoss’s steps 2 and 3 are what is madness.
Linda Slocum Lara
San Mateo
