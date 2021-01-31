Editor,
Quoting Stuart Gaffney's words of Feb. 18:
"Equal marriage rights for all couples, gay and straight, would harm no one while granting over 1,000 rights and responsibilities to same-sex couples." My reply: Our government is empowered to secure our inherent human rights, not grant them. No entity can "grant" to another what is already theirs by birthright.
Reader Gaffney also says:
"We ... should support equal protection under the law for all couples." My reply: "Equal protection of the laws" per the 14th Amendment applies solely to humans as individuals, not to couples, unions, or other combinations of humans. No governmental authority can endow a couple, corporation, or other group, with human-like rights, human-like responsibilities, human-like benefits. "Marriage equality" thus is a claim devoid of rational basis.
Equal protection of the laws protects the individual human rights of all persons who are within and part of a union, not the union itself. This concept protects one spouse from abuse by the other. What could be clearer?
Same-sex marriages have no compunction in denying to "their" children the same birthright that they and all adults claim and enjoy — the right to have both a certified father and mother. Children too are human, please remember.
Louis Worth Jones
San Mateo
