Editor,
The city of San Mateo will miss the stability of City Manager Drew Corbett (Jan. 20 edition of the Daily Journal).
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
The city of San Mateo will miss the stability of City Manager Drew Corbett (Jan. 20 edition of the Daily Journal).
I hope we retain some department heads and their staff, quality folks such as Christina Horrisberger, director of Community Development, a caring city employee, always willing to patiently listen and respond to citizen concerns.
For our new city manager, I hope for a council focus on someone skilled in the safe installation and maintenance of key Public Works improvements. Someone experienced in emergency preparations and crisis-avoidance management.
Much appreciated are new pedestrian-activated flashing crossing lights and curbing extensions in our North Central neighborhood, which prioritize pedestrian safety.
However, no follow-up safety inspections by Public Works staff have been evident.
Northbound motorists on North Humboldt Street cannot see if the pedestrian-activated flashing signal on the southwestern corner of East Santa Inez and Humboldt is activated, as the new signal is blocked by an existing traffic sign.
At the time of installation, I pointed this lack of visibility out to the crew installing the sign, but crew members did not seem to care.
Similarly, lack of nighttime visibility of new curbs extending into traffic lanes without warning signs on them are a new driving hazard for motorists, such as at North Claremont Street's intersection with East Poplar.
Missing is regular inspection and trimming of tree limbs that regularly block the visibility of stop signs, throughout our city.
Let's prioritize reducing liability, improving safety.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.