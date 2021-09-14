Editor,
How many are enough?
We just received a notice from San Mateo Public Works about the proposed elimination of 170 parking spaces along Humboldt Street from Peninsula Avenue to Fifth Avenue to accommodate bike lanes.
Why must the minority neighborhood of North Central San Mateo suffer for commuter-bike traffic, especially when the city just installed two-way bike lanes on the nearby parallel street San Mateo Drive?
This elimination of on-street parking will result in more concreting of front yards for parking, increasing storm water runoff to the Bay, as well as create overflow parking on our already-crowded adjacent residential streets.
Our small lots have already accommodated many additional living units, without sufficient onsite parking. More units are mandated by recent state law changes.
I immediately messaged our North Central neighborhood City Councilmember Amourence Lee and asked: Are you supporting this?
Sign up to comment at the Oct. 4, 2021, San Mateo City Council meeting, when the council will decide whether to award the contract for the construction of these bike lanes on Humboldt Street (and the elimination of several blocks of parking spaces there). Write the mayor and City Council.
The road diet the city instituted eliminating two traffic lanes on San Mateo Drive to accommodate bike lanes there was just completed.
Shouldn’t the city study whether that is sufficient bike lane capacity from these new street changes before creating more disruption on nearby parallel streets?
How much is enough?
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
