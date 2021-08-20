Editor,
Hopefully Gov. Newsom will not be recalled. But my caution is for California voters, who might follow Gov. Newsom’s suggestion and only vote no on the recall, without identifying who you prefer to succeed Gavin if he is recalled.
I ask this: So we want to follow our leader off the cliff, without any net if the governor fails to survive the recall? I urge you to select a Democrat alternate plus vote no on the recall. Please do not put all your eggs in one basket and trust that our Governor will survive the recall. There are nine Democrats to choose from in case Gavin loses the recall election. Only one of those Democrats has ranked high in recent polls as competition for the Republican candidates.
That person is Democrat Kevin Paffrath, who beat Journal columnist Matt Grocott’s favorite candidate (Elder). Please do not give up your right to vote. Vote no on the recall, and vote for a Democrat with a chance to beat Larry Elder if Gov. Newsom does not survive this Republican onslaught.
Deadline to vote is Sept. 14, 2021.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
