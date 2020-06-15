Editor,
Jacob Lubarsky’s condemnation of rioters in “Make Virtue Not Violence” rests on faulty distinctions — those who “strive for justice” should “make justifiable actions,” while those who “strive for chaos” should “make chaotic actions.” Drawing binaries generalizes a complex situation, and paints an inaccurate portrayal of agents involved. Rather than berating those who responded violently to the murder of George Floyd, we should ask ourselves what act of injustice could be so horrific that it catalyzes the burning of a city by its own inhabitants.
I’m not advocating for the violence itself, but rather an alternative response from the one Lubarsky presents. To refuse considering what drives people to destroy property is intellectually lazy. The question is not about which people want justice and which want chaos. Most, for the record, don’t want chaos itself. Lubarsky asks how a nation can prosper when it “condones violence and views peace as ineffective.” This sentiment fails to recognize why the violence happens in the first place. This sentiment overlooks the systemic racism which fosters disillusionment with peaceful protest and institutional change. Consequently, this sentiment shuts down the conversation about racial inequality in America.
I would urge Lubarsky to reconsider his object of criticism: murder, or the way people respond to it. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., “Riot is the language of the unheard.” Let’s move the conversation forward by questioning how the distribution of power in American society leads people down a path of chaos in pursuit of justice.
Lysithia Page
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.