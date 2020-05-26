Editor,
It’s time to reconsider the demographics, the duration and the collateral damage of continuing the shutdown.
This is my a summary of the analysis and expert advice of Dr. Scott Atlas, former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center:
1). The data shows that the fatality rate is about the same as the common flu, for those under age 60. The vast majority of people are at very low risk of dying;
2). The shutdown should be targeted at the vulnerable (nursing home and other patients with impaired immunity or chronic diseases);
3). Understand the benefits of “herd immunity” (generating antibodies) which is acquired by human interaction;
4). Restart childhood immunization, cancer treatment and other ordinary medical care which has been delayed or skipped; and
5). Open businesses with reasonable precautions.
Is there any medical expert that would disagree with this?
Reason and common sense will defeat this virus.
Michael DeMoss
Menlo Park
(1) comment
Unfortunately Mr. DeMoss, common sense and reason are not easily found here in CA. The media induced panic overrode common sense and allowed the release of thousands of convicted criminals along with the suspending of Constitutional rights. The current powers-that-be continually move the goalposts in the hopes they can remain in power, while destroying the CA economy. Oh well, they made their bed, let them now lie in it. By the way, and lock your home and car, crime is up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.