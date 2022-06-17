Editor,
Recently, in all the national newspapers and media sites, it was reported that when the U.S. Congress voted on a comprehensive gun control bill, every single Republican in Congress voted against it. But, according to Howard Roth, with his letter “Representatives should make our country better” in the June 15 Daily Journal, it is President Biden and the Democrats’ fault, for no meaningful gun control laws. Mr. Roth doesn’t mention that the NRA sent out a memo to all Republicans in Congress to vote against any gun control bills, as was reported in the news.
Mr. Roth blames the Democrats, who have been in the majority in Congress for nearly two years, even though Trump was in office for four years and never did anything about gun control. Neither did the Republicans who were in the majority in Congress for the first two years of Trump’s term. Yet, it is Biden and the Democrats’ fault according to Roth.
When the Republicans in Congress held the majority in Congress during most of President Obama’s eight years in office, they did nothing and prevented Obama from doing anything about gun control. But, according to Roth, it is Biden and the Democrats’ fault.
The Republicans in Congress are more interested in keeping alive their political careers than they are of keeping the nation’s school-age children alive. The NRA-bribed Republicans in Congress are a perfect example of “political corruption,” and are the sole reason why our nation does not have any meaningful gun control laws enacted. Let’s get the record straight.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.