Even the most casual observer will notice the use of personal attacks in lieu of arguments about the actual issues currently being “discussed” in our city of San Mateo. These issues range from the recall Lee effort, the city’s housing element, the call for codified ethical standards, to a host of other issues.
I think we should start counting the number of times we hear from the City Council and commissions’ dais, in letters to the editor, during public comment at council and commission meetings, in social media, the press, etc., the words “racist,” “old,” “white,” “rich,” “wealthy,” “anti-abortionist,” “antisemitic,” “NIMBY” and “privileged” are used to justify positions and demean and attack those with opposing views.
I am awaiting the responses of “Well, you people are attacking Mayor Lee and calling her a liar!”
First of all, those people who are using the word “liar” in comments and statements about Lee are basing it on something they believe she has said or done, not a state of her personal condition. Nobody is born a “liar” — it is a choice. Secondly, the issue they are addressing is their belief that Lee lied.
Let’s debate the actual points and leave the unrelated, inane and indefensible defamatory comments where they belong, in the sewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.