In the April 19 Daily Journal story regarding calls for her resignation, Mayor Lee crafted another story to deflect culpability in her deliberate removal of applicant Cliff Robbins for the vacant fifth council seat on Dec, 12. Why? To ensure a majority of her progressive allies on the council and push for, among other things, maximum development in San Mateo against the will of the voters, who passed Measure Y’s building height limits.
In reference to the DA’s final report into claims of vote tampering, she states “ ... there were efforts to influence my vote for the council seat.” Again, NO such efforts were substantiated.
Mayor Lee claims “Our community is eager to put this behind us and focus on the people’s business.” Untrue. Many community members and neighborhood leaders have called for Mayor Lee to resign, having lost all trust in her. They’ve asked the council to take appropriate disciplinary action concerning Lee, establish a code of conduct and an independent oversight committee.
In the Housing Leadership Council meeting convened after passage of Measure Y, state Sen. Scott Wiener congratulated attendees, including Lee, for the “strong pro-housing voices” elected to the City Council. Lee responded, “The fight is not over.”
Mayor Lee’s deliberate manipulation of the City Council must be responded to. Her job is to respect the will of San Mateans and work collaboratively to develop housing within the framework of Measure Y. Instead, she chooses to fight and subvert our democratic process with unfounded claims.
