Editor,
Safety signs are to protect us. The first line of protection is always our own behavior. It’s impossible for Dr. Fauci to be everywhere to remind us of rules.
Don’t: Wear a mask under your nose.
It’s impossible to alleviate the spread of coronavirus if you wear a mask without covering your nose. Just. Don’t. Do. It.
Don’t: See it all from your computer screen.
There’re plenty of ways to engage yourself. Write a letter to the editor. Building support for a cause you care about can make your day exciting.
Don’t: Feel like a prisoner in your own home.
Take a walk in your neighborhood, with good social distancing. Soon, you’ll be more relaxed.
To keep ourselves safe, let’s all be our own Dr. Fauci.
Henry Huang
Los Altos Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.