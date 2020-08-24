Editor,

Safety signs are to protect us. The first line of protection is always our own behavior. It’s impossible for Dr. Fauci to be everywhere to remind us of rules.

Don’t: Wear a mask under your nose.

It’s impossible to alleviate the spread of coronavirus if you wear a mask without covering your nose. Just. Don’t. Do. It.

Don’t: See it all from your computer screen.

There’re plenty of ways to engage yourself. Write a letter to the editor. Building support for a cause you care about can make your day exciting.

Don’t: Feel like a prisoner in your own home.

Take a walk in your neighborhood, with good social distancing. Soon, you’ll be more relaxed.

To keep ourselves safe, let’s all be our own Dr. Fauci.

Henry Huang

Los Altos Hills

