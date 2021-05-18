Editor,
I am writing as a parent of a high school girls’ varsity basketball player in San Bruno. The team learned earlier this week that the high school district representatives of the PAL Board of Managers voted to deny athletic participation in the Central Coast Section (CCS) playoffs for basketball, while other sports are afforded the opportunity of participating in CCS playoffs.
This decision is forcing our kids to sit out yet another experience they have worked toward for years, while the private school kids will enjoy the benefits that privilege affords them. This decision is essentially turning the CCS basketball tournament this year into a private school tournament. We would hope and expect that the PAL and CCS commissioners are advocates for equity, thus providing the same opportunities for those that are enrolled in public schools.
San Mateo County has already transitioned into the yellow tier, allowing many businesses to operate at 50% capacity. All fitness centers can now operate at 50% capacity, yet PAL will not allow basketball to participate in CCS.
This is a critical moment for our juniors and seniors on our team. Allowing San Mateo Union High School District students to participate in CCS may provide the opportunity for a team to advance to the state championship and help our students with much-needed sports scholarships.
Please reconsider your decision to allow them to participate in CCS. Please allow each school site to decide their participation in CCS.
Teri Chavez
San Bruno
(1) comment
Just let the kids play...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.