Editor,
Recently, a water park in Texas, the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, caused dozens of sicknesses in their kiddie pool. Bleach and sulfuric acid are considered the cause of the illnesses.
This chemical incident is a good learning lesson for all the water parks in the country. It is time for every water park to treat their water seriously. Water parks should not only establish a strict rule of the ratio of each chemical, but also be accountable for following the established protocols to clean the pools, to avoid skin and respiratory irritations that affect humans. Most importantly, the kiddie pools often have less water than regular pools, and therefore it is of utmost importance for the parks to enforce the chemical ratios.
Yixin Guo
San Jose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.