In this time of strife when the People’s Republic of China lends its support to Putin’s tyrannical ambition to rebuild the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics by destroying the democracy of Ukraine in the most brutal of ways, am I the only one that finds it odd that Matt Grocott has chosen now to write not one but two columns declaring America a republic and not a democracy? Is there really no better use of this public forum?
In response, I’ll simply say that while studying political science at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point I was taught that our system of government is a representational democracy which can also be referred to as a democratic republic. Throughout my military service I knew that I was defending the democratic values of the free world against autocracy and tyranny. We are all very fortunate that our constitution guarantees our freedom as a democratic republic.
John Dugan
San Carlos
The letter writer is a former captain in the U.S. Army and a member of the San Carlos City Council
