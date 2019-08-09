Editor,
Mr. Burgess’ letter concerning U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s renaming Lejeune High School at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, was read with interest (“Speier’s effort to rename high school” in the Aug. 7 edition of the Daily Journal). His points may be valid, but I beg to differ. This continual removal of historical figures represented and imbedded in the populace of a community needs to be halted.
U.S. Rep. Walter B. Jones’ involvement with furthering education are to be applauded, but the educational system provided by the Department of Defense Education Activity has always been superb. It’s inconceivable that the Lejeune School District needed to be “advocated” to educate and care for special needs students. For decades, it has always provided the highest levels of education for military dependents, by hiring skilled, talented educators and supplying innovative equipment used in classrooms. Wounded Marine warriors always receive effective, caring treatment/therapies from the Navy/VA.
The representative’s support to families of the fallen is admirable, but our corps has always taken care of its own. I can vouch for that via my husband, a disabled combat veteran from Vietnam. None of the claims for Rep. Jones prove it valid to alter the name of Lejeune High. General Lejeune’s memory should continue to be honored and memorialized with our school remaining in his name. After all, it is a school on a Marine base for military dependents. Naming it for a politician is pointless. Military dependents relate to our corps, the sacrifice men and women have given to our great nation and acknowledge that General John Archer Lejeune embodies the spirit of the Marine Corps.
Karen Stanson
Aurora, Ohio
The letter writer is a member of Lejeune High School, class of ’67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.