In the Daily Journal’s April 19 edition, letter writer Larry Kistler cites an Edmunds, 2011 article that compares leaf blower emissions to those of a Ford F-150 SVT Raptor. A significant point from that article was missed: “It’s only in the production of carbon dioxide (CO2) — not yet directly regulated by EPA or CARB — where the Raptor is the higher emitter.”
The Raptor produces fewer air pollutants (hydrocarbons, NOx, CO) than a leaf blower, but more greenhouse gas. A gas leaf blower ban will clean up the air, but it won’t do much for the climate.
What will do a lot more for the climate? Public transportation. We have endless “transit-oriented developments” going up in our area — shouldn’t we be concerned that people refuse to use the transit? With quality public transit, we can eliminate millions of greenhouse-gas producing miles.
Real change requires hard work. Easy, and controversial, product bans won’t get it done.
