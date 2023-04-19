Editor,
In the April 18 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal letter writer Ed Smith, of Millbrae, writes “Gas-powered cars are a(sic) far more toxic to the area.”(than gas-powered leaf blowers). That’s exactly what I used to think but Mr. Smith’s letter Impelled me to some online research and it appears that our assumption is incorrect. There’s lots of data out there and some of it is hard to digest … but here’s one that’s easy from the New York Times: “A 2011 study by Edmunds found that a two-stroke gasoline-powered leaf blower spewed out more pollution than a 6,200-pound Ford F-150 SVT Raptor pickup truck. Jason Kavanagh, the engineering editor at Edmunds at the time, noted that “hydrocarbon emissions from a half-hour of yard work with the two-stroke leaf blower are about the same as a 3,900-mile drive from Texas to Alaska in a Raptor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.