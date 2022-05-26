Editor,
As everyone is disgusted at the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the many mass shooting we have experienced just this year alone, according to Gun Violence Archive there have been over 200 mass shootings. Four or more victims constitutes a mass shooting.
As expected, our Democratic leaders and TV personalities have laid blame on the Republicans. I have a few questions for them, the people that believe, like them, and our Congressmembers, such as Jackie Speier, Anne Eshoo and Nancy Pelosi. The Democrats have controlled the House and the Senate, and the presidency for the last two years. Why didn’t they put a ban on assault rifles then? They have the filibuster.
As soon as Roe v. Wade was leaked, the Democrats put it to a vote. Sen. Manchin voted against it and the filibuster couldn’t work. So in the last two years why haven’t the Democrats tried the filibuster for gun control. Also during President Obama’s time the Democrats had the House and Senate for two years, again they did nothing about gun control. During the last two years of President Trump they had the House and Senate and again nothing but talk and no action, Why, why, why? One could only surmise.
How many of them have assault rifles or handguns. How many receive money from the gun lobby. Democrats talked a big game blaming the Republicans and have done nothing even though they could have. Why? These mass shootings are at their doorstep. Vote them out.
Charles Bonnici
Burlingame
