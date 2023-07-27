In Tuesday’s paper, a National Realtors Association survey stated that 78% wanted to live near parks and shops while 79% surveyed said they would pay more to live in a walkable city. I find two things funny about this survey. First, it was national survey, not a regional survey. Second, there was no mention of how many people were surveyed or where they currently live.
To use this absurd “survey” as a blueprint moving forward could be disastrous. The Peninsula is not really a walkable place, and that was part of the charm. If you wanted a city feel, San Francisco or San Jose are just 30 minutes away. The areas in between were always supposed to be suburbs where people could raise their families in relative comfort compared to living in the faster paced big cities.
Now, cities up and down the Peninsula are compacting their cities for the sake of packing in as many people as possible, regardless of what citizens actually want. Do the powers that be really think people would rather raise a family in an apartment rather than a single-family home? Must be the same people that believe people would rather take public transportation everywhere rather than own a car.
What made the Peninsula special was that in between two major cities, you could still raise a family in a place that felt more like a town than a city.
