Editor,
Mark Simon’s Dec. 17 column, “Tale of a Tyger,” posits a “simple solution” to the appointment of a new member of the South San Francisco City Council: Appointing a nearly two-decade incumbent. While this is practical, it is a step backward in terms of equity. Instead of appointing someone who promises not to run for re-election in 2022, the council can choose someone who represents the diverse demographics of the city.
When councilmembers are appointed, they become incumbents and this favors them when going into re-election. This has done both good and harm, yet overall serves as a barrier to elected office for women and people of color. However, appointments like the one upcoming in South San Francisco, are also an opportunity to build equity by considering people who have been underrepresented in elected office.
Representation matters. Since the departure of former mayor Pedro Gonzalez in 2013, the City Council has gone without a Latinx member. For a city where Latinx people total over one-third of the population, that is a severe gap in representation. With calls for Gov. Newsom to appoint a person of Latinx heritage to the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the South City Council must reflect and ask themselves, who is missing at this table? How can we address the lack of Latinx representation in the decision-making for our community? It starts by selecting a qualified candidate that represents the diversity of our community.
Ray Larios
Burlingame
I can't believe people in America still think like Mr. Larios. You would think that he would be completely embarrassed to say that a job or position should go to someone just because of their race and/or gender. Mr. Larios;' letter proves to us that we have a long way to go in this country to rid ourselves of racist comments that keep us divided . This racial equity rhetoric has been destructive to our country. and is used by people who are insecure within themselves,. We need to dismiss comments like Mr. Larios' before we all turn into angry and unstable people only able to accept people who look like us. Mr. Larios, be an American, drop the hyphen.
@ChrisConway, I read this twice, and you make zero sense. Regarding insecurities, you are first in that category.as well as all the times you've embarrassed yourself with your racist comments.
