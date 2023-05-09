Editor,
Big Tech uses the hard work and data of real reporters for profit. Bravo to print and news agencies for standing up to Big Tech. I feel inspired. To steal reporters’ hard work for profit is sleazy enough. But Big Tech also needs to come clean with full disclosure of where our personal data goes after it’s siphoned off and sold to third parties. By accepting a service or downloading an app or not checking a box or checking the wrong box we somehow allow our personal data to be used. Selling consumers’ personal data to a third party and then using that data to sell items back to us in the form of advertising is like pimping on a whole new level.
