I was impressed by the city of San Mateo’s quarter-page ad on page 13 of the May 14, 2021, issue of The Daily Journal. The city invited readers to attend virtual community workshops Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. and/or Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m.
The city asks the public to provide input on how we would like to see development of accessory dwelling units “(second homes)” in our community.
I was especially impressed with the two photo examples of potential designs for detached living units. One was a Victorian-style, sensitive to our older sections of town, and one was more modern.
Most importantly, both city photo examples were single-family structures, the kind that we should encourage — instead of large two-story second units in our single-family neighborhoods’ backyards.
I encourage everyone to support the city’s proactive effort to obtain public input in what city accessory dwelling unit ordinance design standards should be — before the city adopts a final ordinance, as mandated by the state of California.
The city should continue to expand its proactive outreach to encourage construction of affordable housing alternatives — with focus through design standards on units specifically designed not to adversely impact nearby homes and private yard areas.
If second stories are allowed in San Mateo, regulations should require that the second floor be stepped back further than the state-mandated first-floor, 4-foot minimum setback.
Submit input. Register for a workshop.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
