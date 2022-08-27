The comment former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger made on the apparently careless trips by heads of the Democratic Party to Taiwan and thus inflaming the mainland government for no apparent good reason gave him reason to step out into the public one more time.
Likewise, his admonitions against the political establishment of both parties in cheering on the Ukrainians in their battle with Russia alarmed him equally. He sees the Russians as well as the Chinese as having legitimate concerns about the happenings on their respective borders much as we would have. You need to take the legitimate concerns of others into your calculations. There have indeed been many provocative actions by ourselves that give genuine worry to any regime that happens to be in control of both Russia and China. The ever expanding web being woven in NATO’s march toward the Russian border for one.
The consistent patrolling of China’s borders by American spy planes cruising on its periphery for many many years is just one of many. The United States would never have stood for similar behavior. Just look at our 60-year-old economic blockade of little Cuba for its daring to go its own way in OUR backyard. None of this is to say that we don’t have real differences with all those states mentioned. In fact, the Trumputinist wing dominating the Republican party represents a straight line from our 246-year-old democratic experiment to one of those authoritarian states. We just might want to listen to what this elder has to say.
