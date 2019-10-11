Editor,
For a man quick to criticize his own government, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was remarkably silent on the issue of freedom for Hong Kong. When asked his opinion, Kerr’s response of it “being a bizarre, international story” is as cowardly as it gets, especially since his own family has suffered from people who share the same dictatorial views as the Chinese communists.
Wanting freedom is bizarre? Who knew?
He makes $5 million a year. His employer gets a portion of its revenues from China. Kerr knows who, how and what butters his bread.
So, please Mr Kerr, when you choose to pontificate, please be consistent.
What a fraud.
John Marty
San Bruno
