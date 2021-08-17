Editor,
After the 2020 presidential election, I was so excited to see that both parties on the Senate floor are close to passing the infrastructure bill. This collaboration is exactly what this country needs to make America great again. Next, I hope that the lawmakers will take action to learn from other countries that excel in their infrastructures. China, for example, leads in building roads, bridges, tunnels and high-speed rail.
Each time, when I visited China, I was stunned by how fast they can make things happen. As the most advanced country in the world, America can do the same, as long as we’re willing to learn from others and keep an open mind.
Yixin Guo
San Jose
