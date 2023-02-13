Editor,
I write in response to Scott Abramson’s Feb. 8 letter “Who are the science deniers?”
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 4:58 am
Editor,
I write in response to Scott Abramson’s Feb. 8 letter “Who are the science deniers?”
It behooves us all, including Mr. Abramson, to keep an open mind, about science as well as other things. He presumably thinks of himself as open-minded but has some very closed-minded ideas about “climate activists.” Can he be open to the possibilities that:
1). People who accept the scientific consensus about climate change, held by over 97% of publishing climate scientists, may be just as open-minded as those who don’t, or as those who purport to have no view at all. Being open-minded doesn’t mean one should not have an opinion or take a position. No matter how open-minded we wish to be, we live in the real world and have to base our thoughts and actions on working assumptions about how the world works. Personally, I prefer to base mine on what seem to be the most reasonable assumptions, that, out of a set of alternatives, have the highest probability of being true.
2). People who accept the scientific consensus about climate change may or not be activists. (Interestingly, the recent LTEs he refers to did not mention taking action).
3). Activism is not a dirty word. The Oxford English Dictionary defines it simply as “the activity of working to achieve political or social change.” Given the environmental and economic price of inaction with regard to climate change, surely the responsible choice is to work together to find the best solutions, difficult and painful as that may be.
Laura Brash
San Mateo
