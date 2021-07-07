Editor,

Here’s what’s wrong with this country right now. No one can talk about anything without interjecting politics into it. Dan Stegink’s June 29 letter “Local fireworks fund national Republicans” is an example of that.

I worked fireworks booths in San Bruno for years. It was the best fundraiser we had. Every single dime we made went to the kids. We were able to buy all kinds of sports equipment for both boys and girls sports — stuff the district couldn’t afford.

How pathetic is Dan Stegink that he has to show his hatred for the Republican Party by making a fundraising event political. Let me guess Dan, you think Joe is doing a great job. Society has lost its mind.

Neil Wild

San Bruno

