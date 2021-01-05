Editor,

I have followed the extradition hearings of Julian Assange because I knew that his fate would have larger impacts. If the judge decided to send him to the U.S. to face 175 years in prison, it would put free press and journalism at stake. If the judge decided to send him home to his partner and children, we could all breathe a sigh of relief and know that journalists can not, in fact, face a lifetime in prison for publishing the truth.

After today’s verdict, Julian’s fate is still uncertain. While the judge, against all odds, ruled to not extradite Julian, the U.S. attorneys will now begin a series of appeals. I hope from the bottom of my heart that Julian does not have to face these appeals from inside prison. I will continue to follow this case and keep doing everything I can to make sure that Julian is free and that our press remains free as well.

Cheryl Kozanitas

San Mateo

