We are a group of highly concerned students representing the Citizens’ Climate Lobby San Mateo Youth Chapter. We’re concerned about the direction of California’s public transportation policy following the news of Newsom’s proposed budget cuts. His proposals include a $2 billion reduction in infrastructure spending (currently $7.7 billion) and $1 billion cut to the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (currently $2 billion).
Increasing the capacity and efficiency of public transportation is instrumental to the climate movement. As seen over the pandemic, reducing the number of vehicles on the road can result in massive emissions reductions and a clear improvement in air quality. We feel these budget cuts are a step in the wrong direction, and a step we cannot afford to take given the increasing severity of the climate crisis.
These proposed budget cuts are not only concerning from a climate perspective, but a personal one, too; as students, we ourselves heavily rely on public transportation in our day-to-day lives. Commuting to school and work through BART, Caltrain and Samtrans daily, we witness firsthand the public reliance on these systems. With decreased funding, we worry that fewer people will have access to or be willing to take public transportation. However, when funding is not cut, more people are able and willing to take public transport, reducing the number of cars on the road and transportation-based emissions.
