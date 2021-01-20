Editor,
As the Democrats take control of all the levers of power, watch the value of the U.S. dollar drop precipitously as measured in any way you please. This is why the values of Bitcoin, gold, real estate are skyrocketing: those who have U.S. dollars are doing whatever they can to get rid of them.
This is because the Democrats will govern on printed dollars like they did under Obama. Those who can will have to increase retail prices to compensate for the higher price of imports and to maintain the true value of their income. To this, add the expected rise in all sorts of taxes and the result will be mush higher real inflation, businesses closing and unemployment. It appears that our progressives are well on their way to achieving their dream: equal misery for all. Congratulations, you have cut the branch from under your own.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
