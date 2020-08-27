Editor,
COVID kayakers, I am a fisherman. I have noticed lately that kayakers are taking over one of my spots at the end of Haskins Way in South San Francisco. This is very fragile, managed habitat, protected and conserved. It is also very shallow, and does not afford a good return site at low tide. There are plenty of other locations for kayakers to launch, all around this area. Tell the kayakers to go away and leave this spot alone. It was not meant for them to thrash with their boats. The small patches of tule grass are fragile.
Chris Warne
San Mateo
