Editor,
The Redwood City Council has increased the salary for the city manager and for the city attorney. On Feb. 24, 2020, the monthly salary listed for the city manager was $24,584 (yearly $295,008) It was increased to $303,864. An increase of $8,856.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s salary is $201,000. Gov. Newsom is the highest paid governor in the United States. The difference between the salaries of the city manager and the governor is $102,864.
The salary for the city attorney was $20,067 monthly ($210,680 yearly). Increased to nearly $267,000. An increase of $56,320. Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s salary is $158,775.
The difference between the city attorney and the attorney general is $108,225.
How does the council justify these salaries with the expected loss of revenue and the difference in responsibility and duties?
Gloria Maldonado
Redwood City
